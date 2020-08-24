Eastern Illinois University faculty union approves agreement on reopening

CHARLESTON — Members of the union representing Eastern Illinois University faculty overwhelmingly favored an agreement that addressed the union's concerns about the university's reopening plan.
Member voting ended Monday and resulted in approval of an agreement between EIU and the chapter of the University of Professionals of Illinois that addresses in-person and remote instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chapter President Jeannie Ludlow reported that 180 of the chapter's 297 members voted on the agreement, with 177 of the votes in favor.
Ludlow said she was "very grateful" to members of the union negotiating team and to university administrators "for the care and goodwill they all brought to this process." She also thanked the chapter members' and union officials for their support.
Before the parties reached the agreement last week, the union sought action on the reopening plan by the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.
The union's position was that the plan for EIU's fall semester didn't allow students and staff to choose when they are on campus. The plan calls for both in-person and remote instruction.
The university's fall semester started on Monday with the provisions of the agreement in place pending the union vote outcome.
The agreement's provisions included conducting meetings remotely when possible, including tutoring and other instructor-student meetings. A remote meeting is an option if both the instructor and student are on campus.
There are several provisions addressing what happens when a faculty member or a student tests positive for COVID-19. It also covers "extreme situations" of non-compliance of face mask wearing or other precautions required.
Also, the union and administration will meet early next summer to begin discussions for ongoing arrangements if there's a need for any part of the agreement to remain in place.
Meanwhile, the local AFSCME chapter representing EIU clerical workers, building services workers are other staff issued a statement last week also calling for changes in the reopening plan.
The union called for a remote work policy, additional staff to ensure proper cleaning and a better means for notification of COVID-19 cases on campus.
A response from EIU officials said the university provides work-related options, is in the process of hiring additional building service workers and has sources available for information on COVID-19 case on campus.
