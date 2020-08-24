Eastern Illinois University faculty union approves agreement on reopening

The university's fall semester started on Monday with the provisions of the agreement in place pending the union vote outcome.

The agreement's provisions included conducting meetings remotely when possible, including tutoring and other instructor-student meetings. A remote meeting is an option if both the instructor and student are on campus.

There are several provisions addressing what happens when a faculty member or a student tests positive for COVID-19. It also covers "extreme situations" of non-compliance of face mask wearing or other precautions required.

Also, the union and administration will meet early next summer to begin discussions for ongoing arrangements if there's a need for any part of the agreement to remain in place.

Meanwhile, the local AFSCME chapter representing EIU clerical workers, building services workers are other staff issued a statement last week also calling for changes in the reopening plan.

The union called for a remote work policy, additional staff to ensure proper cleaning and a better means for notification of COVID-19 cases on campus.