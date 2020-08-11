Eastern Illinois University faculty union chapter opposes reopening plan

CHARLESTON — The union representing Eastern Illinois University faculty is opposing the university’s plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
The position of the EIU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois is that the plan isn’t safe enough and won’t provide enough information about the presence of the virus, a statement from the union said.
The plan places “more responsibility on individuals than it does on the university” to prevent the spread of the virus, EIU English professor Jeannie Ludlow, the chapter’s president, said in the statement.
In a statement in response, the university said it is “committed to providing the best possible learning experience” while taking several safety measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.
EIU is scheduled to start its fall term on Aug. 24 with a combination of in-person class attendance and online instruction.
The university’s plan, which can be viewed online at eiu.edu/covid, also addresses student and employee testing for the virus, face masks requirements and more.
Last month, the state UPI issued a statement calling for online instructions at state universities, except for classes that require in-person instruction.
The EIU union’s statement on the university's plan said making in-person instruction a priority “makes EIU most at-risk.”
It noted that the reopening plan guidelines call for members of the university community “to take personal ownership of their behaviors” without providing flexibility on how often they should be on campus.
University officials refused to consider an alternative, continuing with that position after the Illinois Department of Public Health issued a higher warning level for Coles County last week, it said.
In July, the school reported someone from "the EIU campus community" tested positive for COVID. A university announcement encouraged the continued use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing and other measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.
EIU President David M. Glassman in August joined with the state’s other eight public university presidents in calling for additional federal assistance to help meet the costs of COVID response.
The union’s statement this week also called for clear lines of communication on campus infection rates and mitigation efforts and for responsibility of sharing information with the campus.
The university’s response said EIU “has and will continue to follow guidelines for enhanced operational safety” as issued by state and federal agencies, including the state public health department and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
Those include policies for social distancing, wearing of face masks daily, self-assessments and isolation when symptoms are present, it said.
It also said more than half of the university’s fall semester courses will be offered “with at least some element of online learning” and EIU is providing free testing for employees and students.
“We are happy to discuss and explain all of the steps and precautions that we’ve taken so far and those we intend on taking as we move forward,” the statement said.
EIU spokesman Joshua Reinhart provided the statement and indicated the comments were from “the university” without specifying an EIU official or office.
PHOTOS: The Eastern Illinois University campus through the years
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!