Eastern Illinois University, faculty union reach agreement on reopening plan

Ludlow said the agreement allows for operations to take place as if the union has approved it, pending the vote's outcome. If the vote is against the agreement, negotiations would resume but "I do not anticipate that," she said.

She said the union is "very happy with the degree of flexibility" the agreement offers and she's grateful to the university administration for its work on it.

In a statement issued on the agreement, EIU officials said they were "pleased to reach a reciprocal resolution" toward a "collaborative desire" to offer students the best environment possible.

The agreement's provisions included conducting meetings remotely when possible, including tutoring and other instructor-student meetings. A remote meeting is an option if both the instructor and student are on campus.

There are several provisions addressing what happens when a faculty member or a student tests positive for COVID-19. It also covers "extreme situations" of non-compliance of face mask wearing or other precautions required.

Also, the union and administration will meet early next summer to begin discussions for ongoing arrangements if there's a need for any part of the agreement to remain in place.