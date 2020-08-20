 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois University, faculty union reach agreement on reopening plan
COVID | HIGHER EDUCATION

Eastern Illinois University, faculty union reach agreement on reopening plan

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University and the union representing its faculty have reached an agreement that addresses the union's concerns with the university's reopening plan during the coronavirus outbreak.

The agreement provides much of the flexibility the union requested and will mean an end to its unfair labor practices case against EIU, if members vote in favor of it, the union's president said.

However, the union representing clerical workers, building services workers are other staff are making similar demands that have not yet been addressed, according to the union.

The faculty union, EIU's chapter of the the University of Professionals of Illinois, sought action by the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.

The union's position was that the plan for EIU's fall semester, which starts Monday, didn't allow students and staff choose when they are on campus. The plan calls for both in-person and remote instruction.

Chapter President Jeannie Ludlow said the membership has until Monday to vote on the agreement.

"So far, everyone's been very happy with it," she said.

Ludlow said the agreement allows for operations to take place as if the union has approved it, pending the vote's outcome. If the vote is against the agreement, negotiations would resume but "I do not anticipate that," she said.

She said the union is "very happy with the degree of flexibility" the agreement offers and she's grateful to the university administration for its work on it.

In a statement issued on the agreement, EIU officials said they were "pleased to reach a reciprocal resolution" toward a "collaborative desire" to offer students the best environment possible.

The agreement's provisions included conducting meetings remotely when possible, including tutoring and other instructor-student meetings. A remote meeting is an option if both the instructor and student are on campus.

There are several provisions addressing what happens when a faculty member or a student tests positive for COVID-19. It also covers "extreme situations" of non-compliance of face mask wearing or other precautions required.

Also, the union and administration will meet early next summer to begin discussions for ongoing arrangements if there's a need for any part of the agreement to remain in place.

Meanwhile, the local AFSCME chapter representing EIU workers issued a statement Thursday calling for a remote work policy, additional staff to ensure proper cleaning and a better means for notification of COVID-19 cases on campus.

"We hope they think all employees' health and safety is important," union representative Natalie Nagal said.

Nagel said the union wants a return to remote work as took place last spring during the start of the coronavirus pandemic and said workers "did a good job with it."

Employees who are parents are concerned about possible pay loss with the current leave policy, she also said. She added that the union feels more building service workers are needed to ensure proper cleaning as the university moves to the option of single-occupancy dormitory rooms.

In response to the AFSCME statement, EIU officials said the university provides work-related options, is in the process of hiring additional building service workers and has sources available for information on COVID-19 case on campus.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

