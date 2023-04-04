CHARLESTON — The union representing faculty and academic support professionals at Eastern Illinois University is set to go on strike Thursday morning, about a month before the end of the spring semester.

Eastern's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 approved this strike action during a vote at a general membership meeting Tuesday night, said chapter President Jennifer Stringfellow. She added the union has notified the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board of its plans.

The union has moved forward with plans to strike after more than a year of negotiations with Eastern's administration and a bargaining session on Monday have failed to yield progress on salary and workload proposals, said Stringfellow, who is a professor in special education.

Stringfellow said union faculty, academic advisers, recruiters, counselors and lab coordinators went without pay increases during the state's budget impasse and the pandemic to help keep EIU going. She said administration has held pay at low levels and not kept pace with inflation since then.

"We can't continue to allow the administration to disregard the human capital on campus that keeps the university going," Stringfellow said.

Eastern administration officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

A previous statement from the administration said, "The university remains wholly dedicated to ongoing good faith negotiations to reach an agreement that recognizes the contributions of the faculty to the university, as well as the economic challenges facing the university. It is our sincere hope this can be achieved before any strike would occur," the statement said."

Another previous statement said the union's "last economic proposal would cost the university well over $10 million during the proposed four-year term of the agreement," and cited wage increases for faculty and academic support professionals in the recent past.

Stringfellow said the union, which has approximately 290 members, plans to hold its first strike picket line at 8 a.m. Thursday along Lincoln Avenue in front of Old Main, where Eastern's administrative offices are located.

The union knows that the strike will place a burden on students and its members but feels it's needed to protect Eastern's long-term reputation as a high quality institution of higher education. The spring semester is set to conclude with the last day of classes on April 28 and final exams May 1-5.

"Hopefully, the strike won't be long," Stringfellow said, noting that a previously scheduled bargaining session will be held on Friday. "We'll see what happens on Friday."

The last time Eastern's faculty academic support professionals union came this close to a strike was in 2003, but this possible action was averted then as the union and administration reached an agreement on a new contract that included a wage increase.

