CHARLESTON — The union representing faculty and academic support professionals at Eastern Illinois University has voted to authorize a strike as a possibility if ongoing talks with the administration do not yield a new contract.

Jennifer Stringfellow, president of Eastern's University Professionals of Illinois chapter, said via text Friday morning that 85% of the union's approximately 290 members cast ballots on Wednesday and Thursday, and that 97% of them voted "yes."

This tally shows that faculty members, academic advisers, recruiters, counselors and lab coordinators authorized a strike by a vote of approximately 238-7.

"It was a strong vote to authorize a strike. Now, we hope it influences our administration to bargain more reasonably," said Stringfellow, who is a professor of special education.

After the vote, university administration issued a prepared statement: "Eastern Illinois University remains dedicated to good faith negotiations with its partner organizations, and looks forward to a mutually beneficial outcome that reaffirms the university’s fundamental commitments to student success, opportunity, access, and affordability."

Union leaders previously said another bargaining session was scheduled for Friday before EIU's spring break starts next week.

Union leaders say a “yes” vote will give their bargaining team the power to file official strike authorization paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board if no agreement can be made at the bargaining table.

The union has reported that it began negotiations with the university in March 2022 and called for a federal mediator by November. Union leaders say the two sides are not close to an agreement, with the primary remaining issues being salary and workload demands. The latter issue, they say, directly affects the availability of services for students.

The last time that Eastern's faculty academic support professionals union came this close to a strike was in 2003, but this possible action was averted then as the union and administration reached an agreement on a new contract that included a wage increase.

The Eastern Illinois University campus through the years