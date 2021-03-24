Eastern Illinois University gets state funding for tunnel and boiler project

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has received $7.4 million in state funds for upgrading a utility tunnel and boiler.

A news release from the Illinois Capital Development Board said the allocation will help with a project that’s been stalled because of a lack of funding.

The release said the allocation was part of the state’s Rebuild Illinois program that helps fund construction and infrastructure projects for local governments.

In the release, EIU President David Glassman said university officials are “extremely pleased” with the decision to release “this critical funding.”

Glassman thanked the administration of Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the funding program. He also welcomed the jobs that will come with the projects as well as “the long-term efficiencies and improvements this project will provide.”

Also in the release, Pritzker said the program is providing funding to education facilities across the state. The “long overdue” work at EIU will “further cement the university’s place as an educational leader,” he said in the release.

