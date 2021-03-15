Eastern Illinois University group considering Douglas Hall name meets Wednesday

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University committee considering a possible name change for the university’s Douglas Hall is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

The building and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in honor of the debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas that took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds during the 1858 U.S. Senate race.

Eastern President David Glassman has asked the committee to come up with a recommendation on a possible name change for the residence hall, citing concerns about Douglas' support of slavery. The consideration comes as universities, government bodies and institutions across the country are reviewing buildings, programs and statues named to honor people with ties to slavery or racial injustice.

The meeting of the EIU Naming Committee is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be conducted remotely.