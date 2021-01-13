Eastern Illinois University group to discuss getting input on Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — An Eastern Illinois University subcommittee is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss how to get public input on a possible name change for the university's Douglas Hall.

The subcommittee of the EIU Naming Committee is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. with discussion of how to get the input as the only item on the agenda.

The meeting will be conducted online because of coronavirus restrictions but public viewing, comment and questions will be allowed.

Those wanting to view or provide comment or questions should contact EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein by noon Thursday. Requests can be emailed to kawetstein@eiu.edu.

The subcommittee is part of the university's Naming Committee that EIU President David Glassman reconvened last year to consider the possibility of changing the name of the residence hall.

Douglas Hall was named for Stephen Douglas, the U.S. senator from Illinois known for his series of debates with Abraham Lincoln in the 1858 Senate campaign.

The hall's name, and the name of the neighboring Lincoln Hall, were to recognize the debate that took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.

