Eastern Illinois University group to discuss getting input on Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — An Eastern Illinois University subcommittee is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss how to get public input on a possible name change for the university's Douglas Hall.
The subcommittee of the EIU Naming Committee is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. with discussion of how to get the input as the only item on the agenda.
The meeting will be conducted online because of coronavirus restrictions but public viewing, comment and questions will be allowed.
Those wanting to view or provide comment or questions should contact EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein by noon Thursday. Requests can be emailed to kawetstein@eiu.edu.
The subcommittee is part of the university's Naming Committee that EIU President David Glassman reconvened last year to consider the possibility of changing the name of the residence hall.
Douglas Hall was named for Stephen Douglas, the U.S. senator from Illinois known for his series of debates with Abraham Lincoln in the 1858 Senate campaign.
The hall's name, and the name of the neighboring Lincoln Hall, were to recognize the debate that took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
Discussion of renaming Douglas Hall has taken place at various times over the last several years. Glassman announced that he wanted to revisit the issue in September during a meeting of the university's Board of Trustees.
Glassman said he thought reconsideration of the issue was relevant because of Douglas' ties to the argument in favor of slavery.
He said the name is "contrary to EIU's values" and troubling to many, which became more apparent in light of recent issues of racial injustice.
Glassman refined his directive to the Naming Committee during the group's last meeting in December.
He said he wanted the group to decide whether the name of the residence hall should continue to commemorate the Lincoln-Douglas Debates, as was originally intended.
Whatever recommendation the Naming Committee ultimately reaches would go to Glassman and then to the Board of Trustees, which has the actual authority to make any change in the building's name.
Glassman said he wanted the committee's recommendation by the end of the current school year. The next meeting of the full committee hasn't been scheduled.