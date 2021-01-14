Eastern Illinois University group to use surveys, forums, more for input on Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — A group mulling a possible name change of Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall will rely on surveys, public forms, input from experts and more.
During a meeting Thursday, a subcommittee of the university's Naming Committee also decided that input on the issue should come from students and alumni and current and former employees.
Members of the community will also have their say and the committee will also look at how similar issues have been handled elsewhere.
Committee member Sace Elder said the campus community represents "the people who are most directly affected" but added that "this issue goes well beyond the university community."
Though surveys open to the public will be part of the mix, the subcommittee decided that the decision shouldn't be made based only on a majority vote.
"If we're holding an election, we really don't need a committee," member Claudia Janssen-Danyi said in reference to discussion about considering how to weigh the input received.
Along the same line, EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein, the committee's facilitator, said it was important for the group to "grapple with the relative weight" for the various sources of input.
The Naming Committee is following a charge from EIU President David Glassman to make a recommendation on the name of the residence hall. Discussion of possibly changing the building's name has come up before and dates to 2010.
Glassman called for a return to the matter in September during a meeting of the EIU Board of Trustees. Stephen Douglas, for whom the building is named, supported slavery which is "contrary to EIU's values," he said.
Douglas Hall and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in commemoration of the debates between Douglas and Abraham Lincoln during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign. One of the debates took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
Glassman first reconvened the Naming Committee to make a recommendation on changing the building's name. He later amended his instructions to ask the group for a recommendation on whether the university should still commemorate the debates.
During Thursday's meeting, committee Chairwoman Angie Campbell suggested inviting historians to speak to the committee about the debate's history.
"We want to make sure we're looking at both sides and not pushing the discussion one way or the other," she said.
At the same time, the group decided to also look at how other communities, especially those with colleges and universities, have handled statues and other commemorations of Douglas.
The full committee's next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.
The committee will ultimately make a recommendation to send to Glassman, while it would be up to the university Board of Trustees to make any actual decision on a name change.
Glassman asked the committee to reach its decision by the end of the current school year.