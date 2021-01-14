Eastern Illinois University group to use surveys, forums, more for input on Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — A group mulling a possible name change of Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall will rely on surveys, public forms, input from experts and more.

During a meeting Thursday, a subcommittee of the university's Naming Committee also decided that input on the issue should come from students and alumni and current and former employees.

Members of the community will also have their say and the committee will also look at how similar issues have been handled elsewhere.

Committee member Sace Elder said the campus community represents "the people who are most directly affected" but added that "this issue goes well beyond the university community."

Though surveys open to the public will be part of the mix, the subcommittee decided that the decision shouldn't be made based only on a majority vote.

"If we're holding an election, we really don't need a committee," member Claudia Janssen-Danyi said in reference to discussion about considering how to weigh the input received.

Along the same line, EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein, the committee's facilitator, said it was important for the group to "grapple with the relative weight" for the various sources of input.