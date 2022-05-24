Eastern Illinois University hires new director of student union

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has selected a new director of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union to replace Cathy Engelkes who retires May 31 after 45 years of service to the university.

Engelkes’ replacement, D.J. Fox, who has eight years of full-time experience in this field, will start in his new role June 6.

Fox has previously worked as the the assistant director of the Memorial Union at Fort Hays State University and the assistant director of facilities and operations at the Plaster Student Union at Missouri State University.

At Missouri State, Fox was involved with the development of a $450,000 eSports Complex, a $400,000 upgrade to the Student Union Theater, and a $350,000 building-wide furniture replacement project, according to an email sent by Eastern Vice President for Student Affairs Anne Flaherty.

She added that Fox assisted with a $1.2 million project to expand Missouri State’s Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Resource Center.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.