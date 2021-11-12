Eastern Illinois University hires new police chief

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s board of trustees concluded their November meeting with developments in campus programming, a growing endowment and news of a new campus police chief.

EIU’s new police chief will be Marisol Gamboa from Texas.

“She has had around twenty years of experience in law enforcement,” said public information coordinator Joshua Reinhart.

EIU's current police force is headed by an interim chief after the previous chief, Kent Martin, retired in September.

She will begin on Jan. 4, about a week before classes for the Spring 2022 semester begin.

The campus will also go into the next calendar year with an endowment fund totaling $98.2 million, which has grown around about 13 percent.

As the semester drew to a close, the board of trustees also announced they will be awarding over 1,800 degrees. Seven hundred of those are masters degrees and 30 are specialist degrees. The remainder are undergraduate degrees.

An honorary degree will be awarded to Carl Mito, who was a former board of trustee member.

President David Glassman opened the floor for two campus groups to report success in a gender-inclusive living learning community and the new food pantry.

The living learning community, dubbed the Doug DiBianco Living Learning community, is located on the first and second floors of McKinley Hall, and is reserved for students who identify as LGBTQ+. More than 20 students currently live on this floor, said Tanya Willard, the director of New Student & Family Programs.

“It absolutely makes the difference whether they go here or go somewhere else,” said Willard.

Three individuals who spearhead the food pantry, including Michael Gillespie, who has researched food insecurity at the university for the last several years, presented on the success of the food pantry.

The pantry has helped 220 unique students, and has collected 1,200 pounds of food for those who might be facing food insecurity.

The board did not take up the issue of a new name for Douglas Hall after a naming committee recommended changing its name earlier this year.

The committee will spend the few next weeks going over a list of recommended names collected from EIU stakeholders.

The board is expected to take action on the matter at its January meeting.

