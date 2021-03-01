 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee meets Wednesday
Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee meets Wednesday

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University committee considering a possible name change for the university’s Douglas Hall is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

The meeting of the EIU Naming Committee is set for 8:30 a.m. and will be conducted remotely.

Those wanting to view the meeting or make comments to the committee should send an email request by 5 p.m. Tuesday to university Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein at kawetstein@eiu.edu.

The building and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in honor of the debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas that took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds during the 1858 U.S. Senate race.

The committee is currently working on how to get public input for its recommendation. The group will likely discuss scheduling public forums and development of a survey during Wednesday's meeting.

The recommendation will likely go the university’s Board of Trustees during the board’s June meeting.

Eastern President David Glassman has asked the committee to come up with a recommendation on a possible name change for the residence hall.

Glassman expressed concerns about Douglas' support of slavery and if and how the university should continue to recognize the debate.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

