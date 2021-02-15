Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee meets Wednesday

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University committee considering a possible name change for the university’s Douglas Hall is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.
The meeting of the EIU Naming Committee is set for 8:30 a.m. and will be conducted remotely.
Those wanting to view the meeting or make comments to the committee should send an email request by 5 p.m. Tuesday to university Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein at kawetstein@eiu.edu.
Eastern President David Glassman has asked the committee to come up with a recommendation on a possible name change for the residence hall.
The building and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in honor of the debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas that took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds during the 1858 U.S. Senate race.
The committee is currently working on how to get public input for its recommendation. The recommendation will likely go the university’s Board of Trustees during the board’s June meeting.
