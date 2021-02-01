Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee to meet on Wednesday

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee meets on Wednesday to continue its work on getting input on whether to recommend a change of the name of the university's Douglas Hall.
The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will be conducted remotely because of precautions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.
Those wanting to view the meeting or make comments to the committee must contact EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein at kawetstein@eiu.edu by 5 p.m. Tuesday to receive log-in instructions.
Comments can also be submitted by email to the same address.
Agenda items include discussions of survey questions and public forum formats as well as possible guest speakers who could provide information to the committee.
The committee is now meeting every other week in response to the direction from EIU President David Glassman on possibly changing the name of the residence hall.
Douglas Hall and its neighboring Lincoln Hall are named in honor of Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln.
The names recognized that one of the debates between the two men during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
Glassman first reconvened the committee for a recommendation after expressing concerns about Douglas' support of slavery. His most recent direction to the committee is for the group to decide if the university should still commemorate the debates.
Much of the committee's work so far has been planning on how to get input on the issue from EIU students and staff as well as the community.
Based on discussion at the committee's last meeting, the group could come up with its recommendation in time for the university's Board of Trustees to consider it during the board's meeting in June.
Any actual change in the building's name would be a decision for the board to make.