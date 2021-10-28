Eastern Illinois University program would eliminate tuition, fees for some qualified freshmen

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University announced on Thursday its upcoming “EIU Local Scholars Program” will offer a financial aid package large enough to “completely eliminate tuition and fees” for certain first-year students.

“EIU’s Local Scholars Program will cover any remaining tuition and fees after other scholarships and awards have been applied,” said Josh Norman, associate vice president for Enrollment Management at EIU. “The award is good for up to four years and students who maintain their eligibility during that four-year period will never see their Local Scholars awards reduced.

Students residing in Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Dewitt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, and Vermilion counties can all apply to the program.

Students must also come from a family whose adjusted gross income is $100,000 or less. They must have completed their financial aid package, have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 point scale, be admitted to EIU as a full-time student, and meet the AIM HIGH Grant requirements.

AIM HIGH, a merit-based grant program signed into Illinois law in 2018, partially funds the EIU Local Scholars Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.