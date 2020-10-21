Eastern Illinois University provost a finalist for West Virginia position

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — Four finalists have been selected for West Liberty University president.
A presidential search committee said the finalists were Melinda Arnold, W. Franklin Evans, Jay Gatrell and Michael Victor.
West Liberty said in a news release that the candidates will visit the campus over the next few weeks. More than 70 applications were submitted.
The school is near the Ohio border and has about 70 majors.
Arnold is provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Montana State University Billings.
Evans is president of Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina.
Support Local Journalism
Victor is president of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.
West Liberty expects the new president to be in place by the start of the spring semester in January.
The university reopened the presidential search in August after three of four finalists withdrew from consideration. Stephen Greiner announced his retirement as president in June but agreed to stay on through November.
Gatrell has been at Eastern since 2017. He previously was a professor of geography and environmental studies and vice provost for faculty affairs and research at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.
PHOTOS: The Eastern Illinois University campus through the years
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!