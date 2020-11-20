 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois University receives funding for economic development program
Eastern Illinois University receives funding for economic development program

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has received state funding to help with its role in an economic development network, it was announced on Friday.

A news release from EIU said the approximately $1 million appropriation will help the university work with Lake Land College to serve as a regional hub for the program.

The Illinois Innovation Network will work toward "accelerating job growth through groundbreaking education, research and new community partnerships," the news release said.

It said EIU and Lake Land joined a statewide group of strategic hubs last year, and the network now includes every city in Illinois with a public university.

Each hub will work toward local and regional growth through education and innovation "pinned to the academic strengths" their corresponding learning institutions, it said.

Focus areas will include health care, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, food supply and clean energy, according to the release.

Ryan Hendrickson

Hendrickson

“Alongside our partners at Lake Land College, EIU stands prepared to meet the unique needs of our local workforce and to expedite Illinois’ economic recovery, especially in the wake of the 2020 pandemic and its associated short- and long-term challenges," Ryan Hendrickson, dean of EIU’s Graduate School and liaison to the project, said in the release.

The network's headquarters will be located in Chicago with hubs at EIU and other universities, the news release said.

The effort's goal is "to develop, attract, and retain talent, providing a hive of technological research and innovation that combines the power of students, faculty and companies," according to the release.

Projections are that the effort will create nearly 50,000 new jobs in the next ten years with an overall economic impact of approximately $19 billion, the release also said.

It said the state funding was from Rebuild Illinois program.

