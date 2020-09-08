Eastern Illinois University reports 10.5% enrollment gain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Against the backdrop of a re-imagined, safety-focused campus experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Illinois University announced Tuesday morning that its fall 2020 enrollment numbers continue to steadily increase.

Eastern reported in a press release that the overall, fall-to-fall enrollment jumped approximately 10.5%, according to the university’s 10th-day enrollment numbers. This marks the third consecutive year of growth in institutional enrollment. As expected, increases in continuing, dual-credit, freshman, and graduate students fueled Eastern’s ongoing increase. Larger incoming numbers continue to aid the university in replenishing what have been large, outbound graduating classes throughout the mid 2010s.

“The story this year’s numbers are telling us is pretty clear,” said Josh Norman, associate vice president for Enrollment Management at EIU. “EIU’s growth and enrollment momentum is still on a significant upward trajectory, despite some very unique circumstances. That speaks volumes about the quality and responsiveness of our EIU community to meet the dynamic needs of our students even in these challenging times.”