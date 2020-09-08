Eastern Illinois University reports 10.5% enrollment gain

CHARLESTON — Against the backdrop of a re-imagined, safety-focused campus experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Illinois University announced Tuesday morning that its fall 2020 enrollment numbers continue to steadily increase.
Eastern reported in a press release that the overall, fall-to-fall enrollment jumped approximately 10.5%, according to the university’s 10th-day enrollment numbers. This marks the third consecutive year of growth in institutional enrollment. As expected, increases in continuing, dual-credit, freshman, and graduate students fueled Eastern’s ongoing increase. Larger incoming numbers continue to aid the university in replenishing what have been large, outbound graduating classes throughout the mid 2010s.
“The story this year’s numbers are telling us is pretty clear,” said Josh Norman, associate vice president for Enrollment Management at EIU. “EIU’s growth and enrollment momentum is still on a significant upward trajectory, despite some very unique circumstances. That speaks volumes about the quality and responsiveness of our EIU community to meet the dynamic needs of our students even in these challenging times.”
In addition to its general enrollment increase, EIU has seen an increase in its admission of high-achieving students, who have helped boost EIU’s incoming student profile for a third consecutive year as well. This includes overall increases to incoming freshman ACT, SAT, and GPA scores, and a considerable expansion to incoming freshman eligibility in EIU’s esteemed Sandra and Jack Pine Honors College.
“Each year, our incoming freshman class demonstrates its robust academic talent,” said Dr. Richard England, dean of the Honors College at EIU. “This fall, our freshman class saw a 68 percent increase in the number of students who are eligible to enroll in the Honors College. It’s an amazing accomplishment for those students and for EIU’s excellent academic reputation.”
Another metric Norman believes is indicative of EIU’s commitment is a 4.1 percent increase in new freshman within 60 miles of the University. He said a signature of Eastern’s ongoing marketing and branding efforts have included a more targeted focus on ensuring students and families throughout East Central Illinois remain aware of EIU’s quality, value, and affordability.
“The relationships we’ve built and maintain with our regional high schools and community partners are absolutely amazing,” Norman said. “More and more people continue to realize EIU has extensively outgrown its ‘hidden gem’ reputation—we’re recognized as a comprehensive, first-choice option for the best and brightest students across the Midwest. EIU continues to offer an extraordinary value with incredible outcomes, and remains the lowest-cost-of-attendance University in the state.”
This story will be updated.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!