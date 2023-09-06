CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has reported a slight increase in enrollment for fall semester 2023 due, in part, to growing numbers of international and graduate students.

EIU reported that increases in international and graduate student populations have helped the university maintain stable fall-to-fall 10th-day enrollment overall. The university’s headcount for fall 2023 is 8,804 students, compared to 8,857 last year.

Regarding international students, EIU reported that enrollment increased by 15%. This resulted in record highs for both the number of international students, 880, and countries represented, 60.

EIU also reported continued growth in graduate education, including a 1% increase in students from 1,941 in fall 2022 to an all-time high of 1,955 in fall 2023.

"The increase in high-achieving students and internationalization of our student population reflects the quality of our programs and the strength of our faculty and staff, who prioritize relationships with our students," said EIU President Jay Gatrell in a press release.

Gatrell said, "We continue to be recognized as a campus that cultivates a sense of belonging where all students achieve.”

EIU’s figures come from its 10th-day enrollment report, the standard metric for enrollment data tracking in Illinois and the nationally accepted standard for tracking university and college enrollments every semester.

The figures also showed a 24% increase in freshman enrollment in the College of Education, which EIU credited to targeted marketing/recruitment initiatives attracting future teachers to the university.

Photos: EIU students paint light poles on courthouse square in Charleston Courthouse background (copy) City Hall backdrop Flower backdrop Jackson Avenue backdrop