CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University administrators say they have made a "last, best and final" offer in hopes of ending a strike by faculty and academic support staff.

In a statement released shortly after midnight Wednesday, the university accused members of the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 of abruptly walking out of negotiations Tuesday night.

"EIU cannot express enough how disappointed it is in the conduct of UPI and its refusal to stay at the table to end this strike," the statement said.

The union had not released a statement in Wednesday's early hours, but UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow said earlier Tuesday that union members had made the university's economic recovery possible by taking on extra work.

"Balancing the operations of this university on the backs of overworked faculty and staff is not a sustainable approach to running an institution of higher education," she said.

The union and university have been in talks for over a year, and faculty and staff have worked without a contract since September. Union members went on strike April 6.

Both sides have indicated that wages remain the most significant sticking point.

Before the most recent meeting, EIU President David Glassman detailed the points of disagreement in a statement released Monday evening. He said the union was asking for across-the-board salary increases of 7%, 5%, 5% and 4% over the next four years, a schedule that would cost more than $9.3 million over the life of the contract.

University administrators offered 3.75%, 3%, 3% and 2.25% over the contract’s four years, exceeding $5.8 million in total, Glassman said.

Stringfellow said earlier Tuesday that union members have saved the university hundreds of thousands of dollars by taking on more work for less pay in recent years.

"Everyone who works at EIU knows that the raises have been low across all work sectors, except for President Glassman’s most recent 10% raise," she said, "and positions have been left vacant so that work is distributed to those who stay."

University administrators gave more ground on the issue Tuesday, agreeing to add an additional 3% over the life of the contract, according to the statement. However, union members provided an economic proposal at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and then left negotiations without waiting for a reply, the university said.

This left the university with "no choice but to deliver its last, best and final offer" electronically to the union, according to the statement. The agreement would provide 5%, 4%, 3%, and 3% in across-the-board salary increases along with increases in merit and other types of payment; the financial package exceeds $6.6 million over four years, the university said.

Demonstrating its commitment to bargaining in good faith to reach agreement with UPI, EIU was prepared to meet with UPI on Monday and Tuesday. UPI would commit only to begin bargaining at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, in part because members of the bargaining committee traveled to Governors State University to attend a rally. Despite UPI prioritizing a rally at another university over resolving its own contract, EIU came to the table Tuesday evening with every intention to stay as long as it took to reach an agreement that enabled our students and faculty to return to the classroom. To that end, EIU reached agreement with UPI on all outstanding issues except economics. On economics, EIU committed an additional 3% over the proposed four-year term of the agreement, while UPI moved little on the economic proposal it has had on the table for several sessions. UPI gave an economic proposal at 10:30 p.m. and abruptly walked out of negotiations without giving EIU the opportunity to respond across the table. In doing so, UPI demonstrated that it was not interested in reaching agreement and it abandoned its commitment to EIU’s students. UPI’s premature cessation of bargaining left EIU with no choice but to deliver its last, best, and final offer electronically to UPI. The main terms of EIU’s proposal would result in all UPI-represented employees receiving a 15% increase over the term of the agreement: 5%, 4%, 3%, and 3% in across-the-board adjustments with substantial increases in merit, ACA, PBI, and overload. EIU’s financial package exceeds $6.6M over four years and is significantly higher than those agreed to by the parties in the last several collective bargaining agreements.

EIU cannot express enough how disappointed it is in the conduct of UPI and its refusal to stay at the table to end this strike.

