Eastern Illinois University says mass email with students' information was sent in error

CHARLESTON — An email with personal information of about 1,400 Eastern Illinois University students was sent to an unknown number of people earlier this week, the university’s student newspaper is reporting.
The email contained the full names and addresses of the students along with their grade-point averages, major courses of study, ethnicity and other information, a report in the Daily Eastern News said.
The email was sent out on Wednesday, according to the report. It said the email sought peer mentors to provide help and support to other students.
In the report, EIU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell says the university believes the sending of the file was accidental.
“Please know, the university is looking into it and I am confident it was unintentional,” Gatrell said.
He also said the university’s information technology staff is working to delete any emails that haven’t yet been opened, the report said. Another email was sent to the recipients informing them of the error and that the email should be deleted and not opened, it said.
The report said the email was sent by Mona Davenport, Eastern’s executive director of Inclusion and Academic Engagement.
It said she sent a follow-up email to the recipients acknowledging the error and also advising recipients to delete the email.
Requests by the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier to EIU representatives for comment on the incident did not lead to a response Thursday.