Eastern Illinois University sees increase in students on campus

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University saw a nearly 6% increase in on-campus headcount with 4,997 students taking classes on campus this fall.

The 5.91% increase follows a 2.9% increase in Fall 2021 and a 6.75% decrease in Fall 2020.

These numbers account for the students who are physically in Charleston for their schooling, as opposed to those taking online classes away from campus and high school dual credit courses.

Josh Norman, Eastern’s associate vice president for enrollment management, said the difference is noticeable with more students out on campus and engaging in activities.

“A lot of times we do this recruitment and we have growth and you don't always feel the difference and I would say 100% you can feel it now,” Norman said. “Whether it was the first-day picture or Panther Palooza, there just have been students everywhere.”

Norman said others on campus have brought the noticeable growth to his attention as well.

“It's been so rare over the last even five years for us to see a random game of football out on South Quad and just how amazing that is to feel the difference,” Norman said. “It's a big deal to feel that difference, to know just as a campus that you're part of that and it really does take the whole campus.”

He added that it is a combined effort to increase enrollment.

“Everyone should have pride in that feeling, in that increased energy and seeing more students,” Norman said. “It's just phenomenal.”

Another area for Eastern was the number of high school dual credit students enrolled.

This fall, 2,335 high school students are enrolled in courses with the university compared to the 2,278 that were registered last fall. The high school students are taking a combined 9,168 credit hours which is equivalent to 611 full-time students.

Norman said this increase allows for better connections with students who may plan to pursue higher education at Eastern. However, the increase was strategic, simply an increase in enrollment at schools Eastern has already partnered with.

One Illinois school district the university is partnered with, Township High School District, has seen growth that has translated into more students being enrolled in dual credit courses. Norman said they have heard from students in the district who credit the courses for their interest in the university, with one student saying the partnership between his high school and Eastern drew him to the university.

The university has also seen a record number of international students this fall with 766 students from 50 countries enrolled.

Norman said he was happy to see the 92% increase, but hopes to see more international students in the future.

“We were expecting a lot more and especially at the undergraduate level, the applications were so high, but so many students again this year had difficulty getting their visa,” Norman said.

With applications from international students up over 100% for undergraduates and 300% for graduate students, Norman said he hopes to see even more students able to enroll at Eastern in the future.

“We had a huge increase last year. We're seeing that again, an even greater increase this year, and there's just a lot of demand and I think our price point is really attractive for international students, especially right now,” Norman said.