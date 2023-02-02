CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will announce its 13th president on Friday.

Four candidates were identified as finalists in early January. The finalists are Jay Gatrell, the current vice president of academic affairs at Eastern; David Brennen, former dean of the University of Kentucky's David Rosenberg College of Law; Diana Rogers-Adkinson, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania; and Michael Godard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University.

Each of the candidates recently went through a series of meetings with students, staff, faculty and the greater Charleston community to allow those stakeholders to provide Eastern's Board of Trustees Presidential Search Advisory Committee with feedback.

Current president, David Glassman, is scheduled to retire in June after serving in his position for nearly eight years. Glassman has served as the university's president since 2015 and announced his retirement in October 2021.

In his final State of the University address in October 2022, Glassman said serving as Eastern's president was the highlight of his career.

"I want to thank everyone for your friendship and support over these last seven years. Together, we made positive change in our beloved university, and we are absolutely marching forward on that pathway to success," Glassman said during his speech. "Although my presidency came with some very unexpected and unprecedented challenges, my choice to lead our university will always remain the highlight of my 43 years in higher education."

Glassman will continue working at the university as a tenured professor.

