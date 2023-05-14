CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University softball will be making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and the Panthers will travel just up Interstate-57 for their opening round game at host Northwestern.

EIU Athletics reported that the Panthers will be one of four teams playing in Evanston this Friday-Sunday, with a 2:30 pm game time on ESPN+.

The Panthers will face Big Ten Tournament Champion Northwestern, which enters with a 38-11 record. Also in the Evanston Regional are Miami (Ohio) from the Mid-American Conference (37-18) and Kentucky from the SEC (30-20-1).

This past weekend, EIU finished the season at 34-19 and won the OVC Tournament Championship with three straight wins while allowing just one run to its opponents.

EIU Athletics reported that the Panters are 2-8 all-time against Northwestern, with the last time the two schools played coming in 1998. EIU is 3-8 all-time against Miami, last meeting in 2020. EIU is 1-2 against Kentucky, with the last match-up being in 2016.

The EIU softball team's roster includes two students from East Central Illinois — infielder Macey McElravy, a senior from Charleston; and right-handed pitcher Kaitlyn Reifsteck, a sophomore from Tuscola.

Eastern Illinois University Spring 2023 Commencement