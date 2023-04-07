CHARLESTON — The strike by Eastern Illinois University professors and support staff will continue through at least Tuesday.

That realization comes after negotiation teams for the EIU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 and the university's administration failed to come to an agreement during a day-long session Friday.

"The two teams met today from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The union and the administration agreed that no more progress can be made today," Billy Hung, the union's lead negotiator, said in a statement.

Hung said the union's "latest financial response" was made at 11 a.m. and that the administration hadn't submitted an answer before the Friday session came to an end.

"The union offered to meet again on Saturday, but the administration declined," Hung said.

The next bargaining session is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

The administration did not release a statement on the status of the negotiations on Friday.

The union and university have been bargaining for over a year, and faculty and staff have worked without a contract since September. In response, union members went on strike Thursday.

Disputes over salary and workload have been at the center of negotiations between the union and the university's administration.

The union has said its members sacrificed regular wage increases during the state's budget impasse several years ago and during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep EIU going, and they are now seeking to keep up with inflation.

Statements from university administration released prior to Friday's negotiation session stated the union's "proposal would cost the university well over $10 million during the proposed four-year term of the agreement," and cited wage increases for faculty and academic support professionals in the recent past.

