Eastern Illinois University student-athletes excel in classroom

CHARLESTON — Tom Michael told the Charleston Rotary Club that win or lose in competition, Eastern Illinois University student athletes are excelling in the classroom.

Michael, in his eighth year as EIU’s director of athletics, pointed out the Panthers had 50 student athletes with perfect 4.0 grade point averages last school year, the best among the 10 schools in the Ohio Valley Conference. EIU had 205 student athletes with a 3.25 GPA or higher. Second-place Belmont had 179 students at that level, he said.

The women’s basketball team posted the sixth-highest GPA among all NCAA women’s basketball teams with a 3.53 average.

EIU is adding beach volleyball to its list of NCAA sports and it will be the 21st intercollegiate sport for the university.

Michael said three OVC schools already have beach volleyball. He said EIU’s beach volleyball program will come from the same coaches and players who already are part of the fall women’s volleyball team. Funding for the program will come from the NCAA for adding a women’s sports team.

Michael said EIU has 525 student-athletes on the intercollegiate teams with 10 men’s teams and 11 women’s squads with the addition of beach volleyball.

Michael said there are 142 athletic scholarships for those 525 student athletes, which means coaches must be creative in awarding full and partial scholarships for those competing.

Michael said his philosophy as athletic director is to support the education mission of the university and help student-athletes earn their degree, to look out for the well-being of the student-athletes and to ensure the coaches and athletic department staff act with integrity.

Michael, who played basketball at the University of Illinois, said he thinks the ongoing conference realignments, the transfer portal and student-athletes profiting from their name and image licensing is moving further away from the original intent of college athletics for student athletes.

EIU athletics and the university recently hosted the athletes and coaches of the Panthers’ OVC champions from 2001. The conference-winning teams of 20 years ago included men’s indoor and outdoor track, men’s basketball, men’s football, men’s baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball,

Charleston Rotary meets each Tuesday in the Rotary Room of the Charleston Public Library. New members are welcome. More information on EIU athletics is available at eiupanthers.com. More information on Charleston Rotary can be found at charlestonrotary.org.

