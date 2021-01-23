Eastern Illinois University theater students continue productions during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University theater students have been partnering with TV and video production students to present filmed plays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
University President David Glassman presented this report to Eastern's Board of Trustees during its meeting on Friday, at which the board also extended employee sick leave offered through a federal COVID-19 relief program.
For Glassman's monthly report on campus highlights, he talked about the challenges that Eastern's Department of Theatre has faced while presenting productions for limited numbers of live audience members or none at all because of social distancing requirements.
Anne Thibault Green, associate professor of acting, said their collaboration with EIU Television and Video Production has provided a means of getting productions, such as her fall adaptation of Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull," online for audiences to see on the theater department website. She shared clips from "The Seagull," in which the performances of individual student actors were filmed separately and then edited together.
"We have figured out there are a lot of things we addressed that semester that are really skills our students need for the future," Thibault Green said, noting that the filming experience will be helpful for video rehearsals.
Student Haylie Denzer, who played "Nina" in "The Seagull," said, "I feel like it really brought the group together to show we can face this challenge and still create art in a very safe way."
Regarding Eastern employees getting an additional six months to use sick leave, the vote by the board extended the leave provided with the federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave act to July 30. The federal law allowed for up to two weeks of paid leave for isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19, but ended Dec. 31.
Also Friday, the board voted to purchase technology services to help provide required access for deaf and hard of hearing students. The contract with Alternative Communication Services of Lombard will be for an hourly rate for services not to exceed $150,000 per year. The agreement will be in place from July 1 to June 30, 2023, with renewal options.
Other actions taken by the board included:
- Approval of one-year renewal of EIU's contract with the Operating Engineers Local 399, covering seven employees. The agreement will be retroactive to Aug. 1 of last year and go to July 31, 2021. It includes a 1% pay increase and a $250 bonus for each employee.
- Final approval of a change in the university's Intercollegiate Athletics Policy concerning use of state appropriations. The change will eliminate the 1½% cap on the amount of state funding that could go to athletics.
- A modification of the Faculty Senate constitution, removing a requirement that a faculty member has to be in at least their fourth semester of employment before they could serve on the senate.