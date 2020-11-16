Eastern Illinois University to go with online instruction only after Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will move to online instruction only after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday break.

An email university President David Glassman sent to students and employees on Monday said the move was "an effort to do our part to reduce the rising levels of COVID-19 transmissions throughout the state."

Students will have to option of returning to campus after next week's break but online learning will be in place for the rest of the semester, Glassman said. In-person class attendance is currently scheduled to return when the spring semester begins Jan. 11.

Glassman also said the university's spring break has been canceled for the current school year and will be replaced with five "personal wellness days."

He said the days will be scheduled over the course of the spring semester and no required academic activity will take place during those days. The dates will be announced as soon as possible in order for spring semester planning to take place, he said.

