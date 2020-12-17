Eastern Illinois University to host 'virtual' commencements Saturday

CHARLESTON — A December tradition at Eastern Illinois University will continue Saturday but in a modern, pandemic-related form.
The university's annual fall commencement ceremonies can't take place in person because of the coronavirus pandemic but are going online instead.
Video "virtual" graduation ceremonies have already been sent to graduates and will be available publicly online at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Though the format will be different, many of the traditional features of the ceremonies are included, said Steve Rich, EIU's assistant vice president for advancement and alumni affairs.
"We're trying to make it as normal as possible," he said.
The ceremonies can be viewed online at eiu.edu/commence.
EIU also canceled its in-person commencement ceremonies in the spring because of the pandemic but a video was posted featuring remarks by university President David Glassman.
"This is very different and has more of a commencement feel," Rich said of Saturday's virtual ceremonies.
There will also be a repeat of a "very popular" feature of the spring's graduation recognition, he added. Graduating students can submit photos of themselves in their caps and gowns that will be posted on EIU's Facebook page, he said.
Also, the company that provides the caps and gowns is allowing the students to keep them until May so they'll have time to wear them during personal celebrations, Rich also said.
Graduating students who aren't able to attend in-person ceremonies because of the pandemic or for any reason are welcome to return the Eastern to take part in a future ceremony, he said.
Four similar but slightly different virtual ceremonies will be available Saturday, one for each of the university's colleges.
There will be video speeches during each from Glassman, university Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell, and graduate school Dean Ryan Hendrickson.
Student speakers are Jaclyn Quinn, a candidate for a master's degree in English from Joliet, and Scott Eisenhauer, a candidate for a bachelor's degree in general studies from Rantoul.
The ceremony for each college will feature that college's dean: Lumpkin College of Business and Technology, Austin Cheney; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Barbara Bonnekessen; College of Education, Laretta Henderson; and College of Health and Human Services, Ozlem Ersin.
