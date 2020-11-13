Eastern Illinois University to purchase rapid testing system for COVID-19

In other matters, the board authorized naming of the student art gallery at Eastern’s Doudna Fine Arts Center in honor of the late Glenn Hild. The EIU Naming Committee voted last month to recommend naming the gallery in honor of Hild, whose position at EIU included serving as chair of the Art and Design Department and dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

The name change goes along with planned renovations of the gallery room funded largely by money raised and donated by Hild’s family and friends. Trustee Joe Dively said Hild was very engaged with his students and was beloved within the extended EIU community, so the fundraising effort for the renovations moved forward quickly.

Also on Friday, the board gave final approval to the university’s 2021 fiscal year budget. The budget totals just more than $147.1 million, a 1.7% increase from the one for the current year. The board voted to remove the 1.5% limit on state appropriations that could be used for intercollegiate athletics, as well.