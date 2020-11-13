Eastern Illinois University to purchase rapid testing system for COVID-19

COVID-19 Illinois: New cases per day
CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University is set to begin using a rapid testing method for COVID-19 with a University of Illinois-developed program.
The EIU Board of Trustees voted Monday afternoon to purchase this testing system, known as “SHIELD Illinois,” at a cost of no more than $310,000. The cost includes $20 per test and a $5,000 set-up fee. Eastern has reported that the agreement with the University of Illinois to provide the tests will go through the end of current school year but could be extended if a coronavirus vaccine has not been developed.
Board Chair Barb Baurer said Eastern seems to be doing better than the surrounding area when it comes to maintaining low levels of positive COVID-19 cases, but the university is wary of rising levels throughout much of Illinois. She said Eastern's administration is considering options for how to address the return of students to campus after they go home for Thanksgiving.
"They will be thinking about that fairly quickly over the next few days," Bauer said.
In other matters, the board authorized naming of the student art gallery at Eastern’s Doudna Fine Arts Center in honor of the late Glenn Hild. The EIU Naming Committee voted last month to recommend naming the gallery in honor of Hild, whose position at EIU included serving as chair of the Art and Design Department and dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.
Support Local Journalism
The name change goes along with planned renovations of the gallery room funded largely by money raised and donated by Hild’s family and friends. Trustee Joe Dively said Hild was very engaged with his students and was beloved within the extended EIU community, so the fundraising effort for the renovations moved forward quickly.
Watch now: Renovation planning going along with effort to name Eastern Illinois University student art gallery
Also on Friday, the board gave final approval to the university’s 2021 fiscal year budget. The budget totals just more than $147.1 million, a 1.7% increase from the one for the current year. The board voted to remove the 1.5% limit on state appropriations that could be used for intercollegiate athletics, as well.
Regarding Eastern's finances, Baurer said EIU President David Glassman and his staff are watching out for any cuts to higher education funding that Gov. J.B. Pritzker might make as the state faces a budget shortfall.
"The president and his group are preparing scenarios for any possible impact to EIU to be prepared," Baurer said.
PHOTOS: Charleston graduate and Eastern Illinois Hall of Fame football player Adam Drake
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!