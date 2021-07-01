Eastern Illinois University to require COVID vaccinations

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University announced on Thursday it will be expecting all eligible students, staff, and faculty members returning to in-person classes to be fully-vaccinated.

"Beyond the increased safety vaccines provide, vaccinated EIU students will enjoy a much more traditional semester," university President David Glassman wrote in an email to the EIU community. "Vaccinated students won’t be required to wear masks in most indoor and all outdoor locations or observe social distancing protocols. Vaccinated students also will enjoy the benefit of meeting in person with their vaccinated peers in gatherings of any size for all campus extracurricular activities – RSO meetings, working out in the Rec Center, dining with friends, social events, pick-up sport games – the list goes on."

Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask when in public unless in their own designated office for room. The university will be verifying the vaccination status of all individuals, but has not yet released their methods for authentication.

The email went on to say: "We do recognize some students and employees with health or other factors may not be candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine. This makes it all the more important that everyone in the EIU Family who can get vaccinated does so."

In the email, Glassman encouraged visiting websites like that of the Centers for Disease Control for information on the available vaccines and vaccines.gov to find where to get one.

The university will continue to hold SHIELD testing this fall to diagnose possible COVID-19 cases.

"Because we can’t know everyone’s personal situation or circumstance, we continue to strongly encourage members of our campus community to treat each other with empathy and understanding," Glassman said. "Individual students and employees may choose to mask and/or social distance even if vaccinated, and such safe practices should be respected and honored."