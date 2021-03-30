Eastern Illinois University union pickets over contract negotiations

CHARLESTON — Members of the union representing Eastern Illinois University building service, dining and clerical workers took to the street Tuesday to voice their complaints about the pace of contract negotiations with the university.
The inability of the two sides to reach an agreement is based on several issues, including wages, said Rob Wells, an EIU building service worker and member of the AFSCME union.
"We're prepared to take work actions if necessary," Wells said. "We don't want it to come to that."
Several union members lined the sidewalk along Lincoln Avenue in front of EIU's Old Main building around mid-day Tuesday, carrying signs, shouting slogans and encouraging passing motorists to honk in support.
Wells said the union's most recent contract with the university expired in September. Most of the union's proposals to the university have "fallen on deaf ears," he said.
He described the two sides' difference on wage proposals as "one end of the spectrum to the other" but declined to provide any specifics.
He also said the union wants "equitable shifts" for all workers, as some now don't have two consecutive days off during their work weeks.
The union is also concerned about possible staffing reductions, Wells added. He said the university is considering hiring subcontractors for some kitchen cook and laborer positions.
Eastern officials issued a written statement in response to the union's contentions. It said "EIU is surprised to discover 'delayed negotiations' were identified as a concern."
"EIU has not delayed negotiations, nor were delayed negotiations identified as a concern by AFSCME representatives," the statement said.
It also said the university "appreciates" the union employees and negotiations to date have been "extremely collegial." It said 26 negotiating sessions have taken place since June.
The university's statement didn't specifically address any of the issues the union mentioned.
During Tuesday's picket, Wells also noted that building service workers, food service workers and others that AFSCME represents continued working on campus through the coronavirus pandemic.
The workers were the ones who sanitized rooms and facilities and cooked meals for students who stayed on campus while some other employees could work remotely, he said.
Wells said another mediation session is scheduled and the union currently doesn't have a timeline for when it might take other action concerning the impasse.
The university's statement said the two parties continue to operate under the terms of the old contract.
"We look forward to reaching an agreement that successfully balances EIU’s needs and ability with the desires of our AFSCME employees," it also said.