Eastern Illinois University union pickets over contract negotiations

CHARLESTON — Members of the union representing Eastern Illinois University building service, dining and clerical workers took to the street Tuesday to voice their complaints about the pace of contract negotiations with the university.

The inability of the two sides to reach an agreement is based on several issues, including wages, said Rob Wells, an EIU building service worker and member of the AFSCME union.

"We're prepared to take work actions if necessary," Wells said. "We don't want it to come to that."

Several union members lined the sidewalk along Lincoln Avenue in front of EIU's Old Main building around mid-day Tuesday, carrying signs, shouting slogans and encouraging passing motorists to honk in support.

Wells said the union's most recent contract with the university expired in September. Most of the union's proposals to the university have "fallen on deaf ears," he said.