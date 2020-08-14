You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Illinois University union to seek legal action on reopening
0 comments
breaking top story
COVID | THE LOCAL RESPONSE

Eastern Illinois University union to seek legal action on reopening

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The union representing Eastern Illinois University's faculty is pursuing legal action on the university's plan for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes with a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Coles County with the safety of students and staff “being overlooked,” a news release from the union said.

It said the union is calling for students and staff to be able to choose when they are on campus.

A response the university provided Friday said it "respectfully disagrees" with the claims and "looks forward to a prompt decision" in EIU's favor.

The release from the University of Professionals of Illinois said it’s filing unfair labor practice charges with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, which can ask the university to engage in negotiations over the issue.

If there are no negotiations, the labor board could ask the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to seek a court injunction ordering the halt to in-person instruction, it said.

Jeannie Ludlow

Jeannie Ludlow

In the release, Jeannie Ludlow, president of the EIU chapter of the union, said the university’s current reopening plan isn’t thorough and puts too many responsibilities on students and staff instead of university administration.

The university’s plan, which can be viewed online at eiu.edu/covid, addresses student and employee testing for the virus, face masks requirements and more.

“We want to give our students the best possible chance for success this school year, and that means reducing potential COVID exposure and allowing everyone involved to determine what safe work and learning looks like for them," Ludlow said in the release.

Her comments were similar to what was said in a statement from the EIU union chapter earlier this week.

It came out in favor of continuing remote learning as the university did in response to the coronavirus outbreak last spring, and against returning to in-person instruction when Eastern’s fall semester begins on Aug. 24.

The university's response said there have been negotiations on the issues the union has raised and the two parties were close to an agreement.

It noted that the university's plan has the approval of the Coles County Health Department. The requirements in the university's plan follow best practices for preventing the virus' spread and EIU "will enforce these obligations," it said.

The union's release noted that the Illinois Department of Public Health has put Coles County on a higher warning level for the coronavirus based on a recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The release said the union chapter representing faculty at Western Illinois University in Macomb is also seeking the same action.

🏈 Eastern Illinois University players who went on to the NFL

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News