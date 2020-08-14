Eastern Illinois University union to seek legal action to help reopening

“We want to give our students the best possible chance for success this school year, and that means reducing potential COVID exposure and allowing everyone involved to determine what safe work and learning looks like for them," Ludlow said in the release.

Charleston board votes to delay start of school year, offer remote learning only Changes in the district's attendance plan approved Friday in light of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Coles County and throughout the state.

Her comments mirrored what was said in a statement from the EIU union chapter earlier this week.

It came out in favor of continuing remote learning as the university did in response to the coronavirus outbreak last spring, and against returning to in-person instruction when Eastern’s fall semester begins on Aug. 24.

The university's response said there have been negotiations on the issues the union has raised and the two parties were close to an agreement.

It noted that the university's plan has the approval of the Coles County Health Department. The requirements in the university's plan follow best practices for preventing the virus' spread and EIU "will enforce these obligations," it said.