Eastern students work on service project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University classes were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but more than 200 students still gathered on campus to honor the civil rights leader's legacy through community service.

The students took part in Eastern's annual MLK Jr. Day of Service by making knotted fleece blankets that will be distributed in December at One Stop Community Christmas, an event that serves families in financial need from Coles County and the adjacent six counties each year.

"What you are doing is helping keep those families warm during the cold winter months," Crystal Brown, associate director for Civic Engagement and Volunteerism, told the students attending the first of two volunteer sessions that day in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. She said One Stop served approximately 1,100 families, including 2,900 children, last year.

Eastern students Sydney Dominguez, a senior, and Josi Miller, a junior, worked together there to cut long sections from a bolt of dark pink fleece and then cut fringes into each section for knotting together. The two friends said they have previous experience making these soft, warm blankets at past service days and with their sorority, Alpha Sigma Tau.

"It's an easy thing we all can make and you know you are helping the community," Dominguez said, adding that she received such help when she was young and appreciates the opportunity to return the favor. She also noted that Alpha Sigma Tau uses scraps from its blanket making to create pet beds for the Coles County Animal Shelter as part of its community service.

Eastern student Danielle Frank worked with several of her friends to turn a piece of pastel fabric with unicorns on it into a blanket. Frank said she has made knotted fleece blankets on her own before, but not as part of a team project until Monday's MLK Jr. Day of Service.

"I just want to give back to the community, especially since I didn't have anything to do today, why not," Frank said while cutting fringes.

Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Josh Norman brought his daughter, 11-year-old Miah, to the service day to help out with the project and to spend time with her on a day when she was out of school. Norman said he needed to get a quick tutorial there before making his first knotted fleece blanket, with the unicorn fabric that Miah selected.

Norman said his daughter loves working on community service projects, so this was a great experience for her. Miah added that this work always fills her heart with joy.

"It makes you feel really good helping out and it's fun," Miah said.

Taylor Comer, a graduate assistant in the Civic Engagement and Volunteerism department, welcomed the volunteers by saying that Martin Luther King Jr. was a brilliant man and brave advocate who fought tirelessly for civil rights for all people. She said King was a beacon for all Americans and for all of humanity.

"It is up to us to continue to inspire those around us, to speak out, to advocate and to take care of each other. By being here today, we are doing just that," Comer said.

5 films to watch for MLK Day ‘Brother John,’ 1971 Sidney Poitier, arguably American cinema’s most-influential Black actor, died Jan. 6 at 94. Even after his death, "Brother John" is Poitier’s most-overlooked film. The story of John Kane returning to his little hometown in rural Alabama is a tale of pain, suppressed rage and a fate all of us may face because of our inhumanity to one another. Poitier’s pivotal scene with co-star Will Geer is one of the best in all of cinema. ‘13th,’ 2016 Want to feel a tad uncomfortable? Want to explore how some “rights” can be used as a way to disenfranchise people? Watch Ava DuVernay’s documentary "13th" about our prison system and the 13th Amendment. ‘MLK/FBI,’ 2020 Everyone claims the cuddly, generic legacy of MLK these days, but there was a time when powerful forces in this country believed he was a dangerous radical. Others claimed he was under “Soviet influence.” The documentary "MLK/FBI" captures an overlooked, important part of history. ‘I am Not Your Negro,’ 2016 Based on an unfinished manuscript from writer and activist James Baldwin, the documentary "I am Not Your Negro" offers us the voices of the people who fought for civil rights and paid dearly in the effort to stand for others. ‘In the Heat of the Night,’ 1967 A must-watch. "In the Heat of the Night" was not played in many theaters throughout the South. Why? Because Sidney Poitier’s Virgil Tibbs raised his voice to the Sparta police chief played by Rod Steiger. An incredible score from Quincy Jones, as well as strong supporting performances from Warren Oates and Lee Grant.