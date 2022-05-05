Eastern to hold spring 2022 commencement ceremonies Saturday

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University plans to hold three spring 2022 commencement ceremonies on Saturday in Lantz Arena.

Eastern reported that students from the Lumpkin College of Business and Technology will march in the 10 a.m. ceremony, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at 1 p.m., and College of Health and Human Services and the College of Education at 4 p.m. Students from the Graduate School will walk with their respective colleges during each ceremony.

University President David Glassman will preside over the day’s ceremonies. Each ceremony will feature a special guest speaker who will present the official Charge to the Class.

The 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. graduates will hear from Carl Mito, former EIU board member and retired managing director of investments at Oppenheimer & Co. in Chicago. Mito has volunteered in many ways at EIU, including as a member of the School of Business Advisory Board and the EIU Foundation. He and his late wife established the Carl and Marion Mito Excellence in Finance Endowment Fund in 2003 to help the School of Business.

Graduates at 4 p.m. will hear from Katie Anselment. She was active in EIU Student Government as an undergraduate, earning her bachelor’s in political science. Upon graduation, she worked for the Illinois House of Representatives through the Illinois Legislative Staff Intern Program. After five years on legislative staff, she became a corporate contract lobbyist. She was then hired by EIU in 2012 as its government relations director.

Student commencement speakers for the day will be Marie Koch, 10 a.m.; Jerimiah Boyd-Johnson, 1 p.m.; and MaryAnn Catt and Esperanza Murillo, 4 p.m.

During the afternoon ceremony, special recognition also will be given to Grant Sterling (philosophy) and Jeff Stowell (psychology) as Distinguished Faculty Award recipients. This award is presented annually by the Faculty Senate to a full-time faculty member who has demonstrated excellence in teaching, professional research/creative activity and service.

