Eastern's Academy of Lifelong Learning plans events

CHARLESTON — Registration is now open for several educational opportunities at EIU's Academy of Lifelong Learning.

Who Gets Grandma's Yellow Pie Plate?

2-3:30 p.m., Thursday, March 10; Lifespan Center, 11021 E County Road 800 N, Charleston

"Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate" is a strategy that focuses on helping people to consider their non-titled property, and the best ways to start sharing those with family or friends. It will help family members address common decision-making obstacles when passing on personal possessions, while recognizing the sensitivity of these choices. Options and consequences will be shared.

"Calmed," A Veteran's Mission

Noon-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 23; Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Author and army veteran Jennifer Hobbs has built a rich life after difficult childhood circumstances, consuming military service, and a personal medical crisis. She became determined to change her feelings of being unhappy and hopeless through writing. Her prose resulted in the book, "Calmed". She soon identified others who needed help and began her journey to help veterans, their families, and others who have struggled with trauma. You will hear about surviving and thriving with compassion and humor.

Brain Health: Living Better As We Age

1:30-3 p.m., Thursday, March 31, Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Basic anatomy, physiology, and brain function, as the complex center of the human being, will be reviewed. Common changes involved in the aging brain as well as diseases that cause deterioration of the brain will be discussed. These diseases may cause loss of physical and mental health. Topics include dementia (memory loss), stroke, traumatic brain injury, anxiety and depression, and scientifically proven ways to prevent and treat them.

All these events are free and open to the public. Register by calling 217-581-5114 or at sce.eiu.edu/wconnect/

For more information about any of these events or about the EIU Academy of Lifelong Learning, contact Marita Metzke at 217-581-5114 or mjmetzke@eiu.edu.

