Eastern's Academy of Lifelong Learning plans events

CHARLESTON — Registration is now open for several educational opportunities at EIU's Academy of Lifelong Learning.

Older, Wiser, & Smarter

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3:30–5 p.m.

This series of discussions will focus on attitudes, beliefs, and values regarding sexuality. In the first week’s session, participants will examine what spirituality has to do with beliefs about sexuality. The other sessions in this series will explore online relationships (Oct.20) and communication about sex (Oct. 27). This event is free and open to the public and will take place in Buzzard Hall (Room 1441) at 1920 9th Street, Charleston.

Eastern Bluebirds

Thursday, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m.

Members of the East Central Illinois Bluebird Society will meet at Mill Creek Lake at the Lion's Shelter for an educational talk on Eastern Bluebirds. Donna Smith, who monitors the bluebird trail at Mill Creek, will give a presentation on the what, when, where and why, with something 'extra' on bluebirds. Kerry Allen will provide information on the Bluebird Society and resources for additional information will also be shared. Bring a sack lunch and drink to enjoy after the session.

Registration for all the above events is requested due to limited seating. You can register by calling 217-581-5114 or register online at sce.eiu.edu/wconnect/, click "all courses" and choose the course you wish to register for there.

For more information about any of these events or about the EIU Academy of Lifelong Learning, contact Marita Metzke at 217-581-5114 or at mjmetzke@eiu.edu.

