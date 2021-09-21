Eastern's Academy of Lifelong Learning plans events

CHARLESTON — Registration is now open for several educational opportunities at EIU's Academy of Lifelong Learning.

Tai Chi for Holistic Health

Tai Chi focuses on slow, deliberate movements, breathing and concentration. Tai Chi can improve balance and flexibility while boosting your mood. With regular practice, those with back pain, fibromyalgia, and arthritic knees can find relief. Try this easy and satisfying exercise at the park with a group of like-minded adults.

This program will be held from 5-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays: Sept. 22, 27, 29; and Oct. 4, 6 at Kiwanis Park, Kiwanis Park Road, Charleston.

Academy of Lifelong Learning Members: $20; Non-members: $22

Nature journaling II: Watercolors

Your nature journaling will be enhanced with perspectives from a naturalist and an artist. Instructors will share the beneficial uses of nature journaling while learning watercolor techniques with a local artist. Add color to your nature journals using the easy media of watercolor, while learning some techniques to make your drawings more 3-dimensional and alive.

Participants will create a practice piece using flat, graded washes and other watercolor techniques. Quality brushes and tube watercolors are provided for use during class. Heavyweight paper journals are available for $12 ($14 non-member). Please order journals along with registration unless you plan to bring your own. Beginners are welcome.

This event will be held Friday, Sept. 24, from 9-11 a.m. at Douglas Hart Nature Center, 2204 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon.

Members: $3 plus $12 for a journal; Non-member: $3 plus $14 for a journal.

My Eight Years Underwater

Brent Brown, retired Navy chief petty officer, spent over eight years living in submarines in different duty stations. He'll talk about how he got started with submarines and other stories in this session for the inquisitive, those who love true tales, and people interested in submarine life.

Register by Tuesday, Sept. 28.

This event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, 712 6th Street in Rotary Room B

This event is free and open to the public.

Face It: Collage for Fabric Portraits

Draw, cut, collage, stitch and sew to create a whimsical portrait, self-portrait, or maybe your alter ego. In this workshop participants will learn basic facial proportions and features, sketch a whimsical portrait, cut pieces from fabric, fuse, then stitch using raw edge appliqué on the sewing machine.

The finished piece can wrap a canvas, hang as an art quilt, or become a pillow.

Basic supply list will be sent upon registration. Participants will break briefly for lunch. This event is sponsored by Coles County Arts Council.

Register by Friday, Sept. 24.

This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Mattoon Train Depot, Lone Elm Room, 1718 Broadway Ave.

The fee is $25.

"The Sergeant's Daughter": Author Talk

Memoir author Teressa Shelton will talk about her decision to write a book dealing with her upbringing in a dysfunctional, military home. Her father was severely punitive, while her mother looked the other way. Family secrets were eventually uncovered and disclosed; friends and trusted adults were few.

As the story unfolds, her childhood experiences reveal courage, hope and resilience that allowed her to build a better life. The book took 10 years to write and publish.

Shelton will share five things she wished someone had told her about writing a memoir. Books will be available for purchase through Bob's Bookstore, 706 Jackson Ave., Charleston, and at the event. The net proceeds from the sale of "The Sergeant's Daughter" will be donated to Habitat for Humanity and the Central Illinois Foodbank.

Register by Monday, Oct. 4.

This event will be held from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Mattoon Train Depot, Lone Elm Room, 1718 Broadway Ave.

This event is free and open to the public.

Registration for all the above events is requested due to limited seating. You can register by calling 217-581-5114 or register online at https://sce.eiu.edu/wconnect/

For more information about any of these events or about the EIU Academy of Lifelong Learning, contact Marita Metzke at 217-581-5114 or at mjmetzke@eiu.edu.

