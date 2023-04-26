CHARLESTON — A new, strike-ending contract for Eastern Illinois University's faculty and academic support union is set for a vote of the university's board of trustees, following its formal approval by union members.

Members of EIU's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois voted Tuesday evening to accept the tentative contract agreement from university administration following a recent strike. The union said 92% of its membership voted in favor of the contract.

Union President Jennifer Stringfellow said she anticipates the contract will next go before EIU's Board of Trustees for a vote and, if approved, will then be signed by union and university leadership.

"I am proud of this contract, but more so, I’m proud of each and every one of our members who walked long days on the picket line, chanted, rallied, marched, shared our story with neighbors and the media, connected with each other, uplifted our students, and strengthened our community," she said.

University administration did not immediately comment on the union's contract acceptance vote.

When the union delivered its intent to strike to President David Glassman last month, Stringfellow said, they "made the decision to do whatever it took to stand up for our profession and to improve learning conditions for our students. Because of our resolve and solidarity, we did just that.”

On April 6, the union went on strike after a year of bargaining and mediation with EIU’s administration failed to produce a new contract to replace the one that expired in September.

Faculty and staff will reportedly receive an overall raise of 15% over the four years of the tentative contract, retroactive to September. The union represents 450 faculty, lab coordinators, advisers, recruiters, and counselors.

EIU President David Glassman has reported that the university's "final" offer will provide 5%, 4%, 3%, and 3% in across-the-board salary increases, plus increases in merit and other types of payment. The financial package reportedly exceeds $6.6 million over four years.

Union leaders said the raises fall short of covering the combined impact of 6% wage loss from past years and historically high inflation rates. However, they said, it still ensures EIU can remain a competitive employer, retain its world-class faculty and staff, and continue to attract high-quality educators.

In addition, union leaders said they fought for paid parental leave for new parents, including adoptive parents, which was previously not offered to university employees.

Before this contract, union leaders said the only way for employees to have paid parental leave when starting a family was to spend nearly two years accumulating unused sick leave days.

Union lead negotiator Billy Hung said the parental leave proposal brings equity to members starting a family. He said the raises are fair and help to make up for the ones union members sacrificed to help Eastern through the state's 2015-2017 budget impasse.

"We can’t thank our students and community enough for their tremendous outpouring of support for EIU UPI members during our year of bargaining and especially while we were on strike," Hung said. "This was not easy, but we have come out of it stronger as a union and as a university community.”

EIU was one of three Illinois universities that saw faculty members go on strike this month. Faculty went on strike for 10 days at Chicago State University and for five days ant Governors State University.

Faculty at University of Illinois Chicago went on strike for six days in January before the two sides reached an agreement. The union ratified the contract in early February.

