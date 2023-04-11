CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's president and faculty union offered differing takes on their contract negotiations this week as they prepared to enter their second post-strike bargaining session late Tuesday afternoon.

University President David Glassman said, in a lengthy statement issued Monday evening to “set the record straight,” that Eastern has many priorities, all of which need to be taken into account as it negotiates a new contract with striking faculty members.

“I felt it was time for me, as president of the university, to present some thoughts about our labor negotiations with our (University Professionals of Illinois) partners as well as the strike that began last Thursday, April 6,” Glassman wrote.

In response, members of Eastern's chapter of this union issued a statement late Tuesday afternoon saying they are disappointed by Glassman's statement regarding the progress of bargaining.

“We’re thrilled that President Glassman has finally taken an interest in the bargaining process 13 months after it started. However, it’s disappointing to read his depiction of priorities; he’s missing key parts of the full story," said UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow in the union's statement.

Glassman's statement said, “For EIU and UPI to resolve our differences and end this strike, both parties will need to compromise and reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial – not just beneficial to one side. That will be the fairest solution for our UPI members, the university, and its students at large."

Glassman’s statement details many aspects of the negotiations that have been ongoing for more than a year. That includes the most recent wage proposals, an area that both sides appear to agree is a primary sticking point.

According to Glassman, the union is requesting “across-the-board increases over the next 4 years of 7%, 5%, 5% , 4% for a total increase in every members’ salary of 22% (compounding included). When the entire package is considered including funding the non-across-the-board compensation, the UPI request exceeds $9.3 million over the 4 years of the contract.”

The administration has offered 3.75%, 3%, 3% and 2.25% over the contract’s four years, for a total increase in every member’s salary of 12.5% (compounding included), he said.

“When the entire package is considered, including funding the non-across-the-board compensation, the EIU proposal exceeds $5.8 million over the 4 years of the contract,” Glassman said.

At this point, Glassman said he wanted to address what he called the “essential question” of “Why not just give the Union what it wants so the strike can end and we can all move forward?"

“UPI leadership has said publicly that EIU has the funds to do so, it is just that the administration does not have their priorities correct. One only needs to realize that the union has only one priority to focus upon (and that’s what they should be doing), the benefits to their membership. In contrast, EIU does indeed want to provide reasonable compensation to our UPI partners, but we also want to provide available funds with our other outstanding employees; we want to rebuild staffing in the departments of facilities, business office, HR, procurement, advancement, university police, and others that were decimated during the budget impasse and have yet been provided the resources to rebuild.”

Glassman then spells out other priorities that are jockeying for recognition in the university’s budget, including the need for funds to address $500 million worth of deferred maintenance, student financial aid funding and restoring cash reserves.

“There are simply not enough university funds to tackle all of these areas except through balancing the amount of dollars going to each priority," Glassman said.

Stringfellow said what Glassman did not dispute was the change in EIU's net financial position by a gain of $15.4 million from fiscal years 2022 to 2023. She said the truth is that for the past five years, EIU has been on a steady trajectory of economic recovery. These gains were realized in part by the work of everyone on campus, including members, she said.

For example, Stringfellow said tenure track faculty have increased overload work amount by 50% during the course of eight years. She said their faculty overload work is paid at a substantially lower rate than their regular wages (from 70% to less than 33%). As a result, she said members have been doing extra work for less pay to save the university hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

Stringfellow said, "In fact, EIU employees across campus and at all levels have been asked to do extra work, which is the result of many positions remaining unfilled. Balancing the operations of this university on the backs of overworked faculty and staff is not a sustainable approach to running an institution of higher education."

“We are also not convinced that there is an urgency this year to set aside substantial amounts of the $15.4 million surplus to take care of re-staffing, campus maintenance, and wages for workers in other sectors of campus because EIU, under President Glassman's leadership, has not actually implemented any of these priorities. Everyone who works at EIU knows that the raises have been low across all work sectors, except for President Glassman’s most recent 10% raise, and positions have been left vacant so that work is distributed to those who stay."

Stringfellow said the union has said all along that its priority is to build a stronger university, where students can enjoy a stable and well-supported educational experience. She said the stability they have today is built on union members' work and the sacrifices to support the institution during tough times.

"One would hope that, as enrollment continues to increase, the university would spend more on student-facing instructional expenses," Stringfellow said. "While that number has remained the same over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen the expenditure for administration increase by $3 million."

