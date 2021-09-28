Eastern's Philosophy Club to host U.S. diplomacy, with Hiroshima as backdrop

CHARLESTON — Those interested in meeting and learning from two travelers and educators about U.S. diplomacy, war, and global citizenship can attend the Eastern Illinois University Philosophy Club event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

The event will feature a presentation from speakers Dannie Otto and Barbara Shenk titled, "Living with the Bomb: From Duck-and-Cover to Ground Zero.”

The presentation will take place in the Coleman Hall Auditorium, room 1255.

“It should make for an interesting conversation,” said Otto, a retired EIU professor born and raised as a Mennonite in Arcola.

Otto and Shenk have spent numerous years living in Japan, where they spent time with the World Friendship Center, which aims to help those from cultures around the world reflect on peace.

Attendees of Thursday’s event will be able to learn about the Friendship Center and learn more from survivors of Hiroshima, as well as learn from Otto and Shenk’s experiences.

Shenk was only four when she first visited Japan with her parents.

She recalls that her parents, in the 1950s, were apologetic about the outcome of World War II, especially the nuclear attacks that caused destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and countless deaths.

However, the people her parent met, Shenk said, were understanding that many U.S. citizens opposed the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The Japanese constitution itself has also prohibited the creation of a military for reasons other than defense, said Otto.

“They don't have aircraft carriers, but they have got ships that can be used to protect the perimeter, but people there have a very, very strong committed to never, ever be drawn into that sort of war again,” said Otto.

Otto and Shenk have also traveled to other locations throughout the world with the goal of learning about the everyday citizens living in countries where U.S. citizens often do not travel.

