Eastern's Socktober collecting socks for people in need

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University Civic Engagement & Volunteerism has once again made plans to collect new socks during the homecoming parade Saturday and throughout October for people in need.

The student volunteers' annual Socktober drive will support the 2021 One Stop Community Christmas distribution of clothing, groceries, household supplies and children's gifts to families from seven counties on Dec. 11 in Mattoon.

Beth Gillespie, director of Civic Engagement & Volunteerism, said the homecoming parade is usually the Socktober focal point and it helped bring in more than 400 pairs of socks in 2019. She said the drive was still held in 2020 even though the parade was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, but donations were down that year.

"We are really hoping with the parade we'll be back with the same kind of generous community support we have had in the past," Gillespie said. "We' are really excited to have parade be part of it again."

Gillespie said volunteers will walk the route of the parade at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with baskets to collect donations of new socks in any color or style for ages newborn-adult. The parade will travel from campus to the courthouse square and back.

Socks also will be collected throughout October at the Civic Engagement & Volunteerism office, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday on the MLK Jr. University Union's third floor. Gillespie said community members also can contact the office at 217-581-3967 or volunteer@eiu.edu to arrange for socks to be collected.

Gillespie said the volunteers plan to place boxes at various Coles County locations in November to collect donations of new books, games, puzzles, toys and other children's gift items for One Stop Community Christmas. The annual distribution serves families from Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties. Information on signing up for this program or volunteering is available at onestopcommunitychristmas.com.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

