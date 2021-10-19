 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Eastern's Socktober collecting socks for people in need

  • 0
  • ATHENA PAJER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

EIU junior Faith Ainley describes why she enjoys homecoming. READ MORE HERE. 

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University Civic Engagement & Volunteerism has once again made plans to collect new socks during the homecoming parade Saturday and throughout October for people in need.

The student volunteers' annual Socktober drive will support the 2021 One Stop Community Christmas distribution of clothing, groceries, household supplies and children's gifts to families from seven counties on Dec. 11 in Mattoon.

Beth Gillespie, director of Civic Engagement & Volunteerism, said the homecoming parade is usually the Socktober focal point and it helped bring in more than 400 pairs of socks in 2019. She said the drive was still held in 2020 even though the parade was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, but donations were down that year.

Socktober

Volunteer Jacob Mueller, a graduate student in the College of Student Affairs Program, holds a donation basket for Eastern Illinois University Civic Engagement & Volunteerism's annual Socktober drive.

"We are really hoping with the parade we'll be back with the same kind of generous community support we have had in the past," Gillespie said. "We' are really excited to have parade be part of it again."

Gillespie said volunteers will walk the route of the parade at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with baskets to collect donations of new socks in any color or style for ages newborn-adult. The parade will travel from campus to the courthouse square and back.

Watch now: What to expect from Eastern Illinois University's homecoming week

Socks also will be collected throughout October at the Civic Engagement & Volunteerism office, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday on the MLK Jr. University Union's third floor. Gillespie said community members also can contact the office at 217-581-3967 or volunteer@eiu.edu to arrange for socks to be collected.

Gillespie said the volunteers plan to place boxes at various Coles County locations in November to collect donations of new books, games, puzzles, toys and other children's gift items for One Stop Community Christmas. The annual distribution serves families from Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties. Information on signing up for this program or volunteering is available at onestopcommunitychristmas.com.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News