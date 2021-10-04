Education briefs: Scholarship awarded, photography class, tech workshop

Spencer awarded scholarship

MATTOON — Dakota Spencer has been named the 2021 recipient of the Mike James Memorial Scholarship.

He is attending Lake Land College this fall. Dakota is the son of Travis and Joy Spencer of Mattoon.

The Mike James Memorial Scholarship was established in 2002 by Mattoon resident Lorri James, in honor of her late husband, and is awarded each year to an MHS senior football player. Scholarship recipients are annually voted on by a selection committee.

For more information, visit enrichingourcommunity.org or contact Amanda Lessley, president/CEO at 217-342-4988.

Cellphone photography class

PARIS — Smart phones have replaced cameras. To assist you with figuring out how to take the best pictures you can with your phone, Tom Hebermehl will be instructing two classes at the Link Art Gallery.

The classes will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Topics will include:

• Powerful cellphone camera editing tools

• “Tips & Tricks” not in the books

• Composition and best lighting

• Fixing problems without photo editing apps

• Things never to do - (no flash)

• The power of cropping

The fee for these classes is $20. Seating is limited, so reserve a spot in the class of your choice by calling 217-466-8130 or sending an email to parislinkartgallery@gmail.com.

Library to host tech workshops

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Public Library has partnered with EIU’s Booth Library as part of their digital literacy grant from the Office of Broadband READY program to offer their Technology Workshop Series for adults.

For the month of October they will be offering workshops on computer basics, online security and social media.

Workshops will be held in the Rotary Room each week at different dates and times of the week for your convenience. If the dates and times do not work with your schedule, please call 217-345-4913 to set up a one-on-one session with one of their instructors.

Anyone interested in the Technology Workshop Series will need to register by calling 217-345-4913. Classes are limited to six attendees each.

Laptops will be provided, but you may also bring your own.

Computer Basics

• Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m.

• Friday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.

Internet Basics/Security

• Monday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m.

Social Media

• Monday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m.

Masks are required to be in the library. Registrants will be socially distanced in the Rotary Room.

