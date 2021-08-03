 Skip to main content
Effingham Library offering computer classes

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to offer three, free computer classes in August. To ensure the best learning experience, class size is very limited.

  • Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. in the Bauer Room – Basic Computer 101

This class will cover the basics of computers step-by-step, including topics like using a keyboard, using the Windows operating system, and navigating the internet safely and securely. All skill levels may attend and questions are welcome.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. in the Bauer Room – Introduction to Microsoft Word and Excel

This class will cover topics like changing text size and color, making bullet points and numbered lists, creating rows and columns, using the formula function, and other essential basics.

  • Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. – An Introduction to Facebook

This class will cover important topics such as setting up a Facebook account, editing privacy and data settings, and securing your account. 

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop if they have one; otherwise, laptops will be provided.

Registration is required for all the classes. To register, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 x. 1  to attend these free events.

For more information, contact Lisa Hutson, programming and reference coordinator at 217-342-2464 or lisa@effinghamlibrary.org.

