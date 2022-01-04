Effingham Library to offer creative writing and computer courses

EFFINGHAM — Effingham Public Library has announced two upcoming educational opportunities.

Creative writing group for adults

Storycrafters, a creative writing group for adults, will meet Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Luttrell Room.

Facilitated by Matt Hopkins, programming coordinator, “Storycrafters is a group focused on gathering adult creative writers together (those 18 or older) so that we can support one another toward writing the great stories we all want to tell."

Group size is intentionally kept small with just seven participants so registration is required for this free event.

Storycrafters is designed to tackle the challenges of: organizing ideas, structuring plot, developing believable characters, creating convincing dialogue, becoming a descriptive writer, and in general improving skills as a creative writer.

Writers of all genres of fiction are welcome, including those who are working on poetry, memoirs, and journaling.

In-person computer classes

There will be two, free computer classes in January. To ensure the best learning experience, class size is very limited and registration is required.

Basic Computer 101: Saturday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. in the Bauer Room

This class will cover the basics of computers step-by-step, how to launch the default web browser, how to power search with Google, use email, block advertisements, and download and install programs and apps like Zoom, Chrome and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop if they have one; otherwise, laptops will be provided.

Facebook Privacy: Saturday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. in the Bauer Room

This class will help users take control of their news feeds, manage privacy, understand marketplace safety and discuss facial recognition.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop, tablet or other device that they access Facebook with. If an attendee doesn’t have one, a laptop will be provided.

Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register to attend these free events.

For more information, contact Lisa Hutson, programming and reference coordinator, at 217-342-2464 or lisa@effinghamlibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.