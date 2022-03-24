Effingham Public Library hosts bestselling author Jenny Lawson

EFFINGHAM — Thanks to a new collaborative effort, Illinois Libraries Present, Effingham Public Library will join 200 other libraries in hosting bestselling author Jenny Lawson in a free online event at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30.

Lawson is a journalist, author and blogger known for her great candor in sharing her struggle with mental illness. “The Bloggess” lives in Texas with her husband and daughter.

Her bestselling titles include: “Let’s Pretend this Never Happened” and “Furiously Happy.”

Join Lawson and moderator R. Eric Thomas via Zoom to hear more about her most recent bestseller, “Broken (in the Best Possible Way).”

To register for the free, online event visit effinghamlibrary.org/events, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1

