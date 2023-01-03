Effingham Public Library hosts FAFSA Completion Night

EFFINGHAM — Has your college bound child started filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid but needs a little help completing it? It's understandable if they do and help is on the way.

The Effingham Public Library will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid Completion Night at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Maria Amill of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will be in attendance to help lead everyone through the process of finishing their FAFSA. This is a free event but registration is required.

For more information or to register, go to the Event Calendar at effinghamlibrary.org, or call the library at 217-342-2464 and press 1.

My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives Cosmic Blue Comics Mattoon Arcade Icenogle's Cooks Mills Mister Music Sound Source Guitar Throw Vette's FutureGen