EFFINGHAM — The 3rd annual Camp Start-up, an entrepreneurship day camp and business pitch competition for ages 11-15, will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 5-8 at The Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third St.

Campers will learn what they need to start up, market and run their own business or start a business with friends. Local entrepreneurs and camp counselors will mentor participants to help them get their venture started.

The fee is $189 per camper. However, there are some scholarships and partial available. Learn more and register online at dauconsultingservices.com/camp-start-up/.

If you have questions or need more information, contact Jeanne Dau, camp director, entrepreneur and former ClassE facilitator, at 217-549-2564.