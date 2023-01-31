Effingham Public Library hosts video game design workshop

EFFINGHAM — Game design can be a very abstract concept to learn. It doesn't help matters that learning to program and an engine are required to even begin to understand what goes into designing a game.
There is now a non-programming alternative in the form of Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch. The game is designed to allow anyone to create levels in various themes for Mario games.
Josh Bycer will lead a class in using Super Mario Maker 2 to design levels and talk about the basics of game design. By using the game, Bycer will lead a discussion on the often hard to explain parts of what goes into making a great level and game.
After the presentation there will be a game contest using the Library’s Wii gaming console.
The Learn Game Design and the Video Game contest will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Library’s Workman Room, located in the Library’s basement.
For several years Mr. Bycer has been contributing to the field of game design. His contributions have ranged from quality assurance for professional game productions to writing articles for sites like Gamastutra and Quarter to Three. Through his website, Game-Wisdom, his goal is to create a centralized source of critical thinking about the game industry for everyone from enthusiasts, game makers and casual fans.
To register or for more information about this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 x. 1.
